These two rivals for Doncaster Rovers in League One are under transfer embargoes

Fleetwood Town and Gillingham are both currently barred from registering new signings.

EFL clubs last month approved changes to regulations to allow the governing body to publish details of those under embargos, which was this week done so for the first time.

Fleetwood are under restrictions for 'conditions under monitored loan agreement' – which relates to funds they received in addition to the grants given to clubs last year to help ease financial pressures during the Covid-19 crisis.

Gillingham have also been hit for the same reason, along with failing to file their annual accounts with Companies House.

To uphold the integrity of the competition, clubs are still able to sign players under certain restrictions imposed by the EFL.

It means the pair can only currently sign players released by other clubs on one-year contracts, or bring in loanees for half a season without the use of loan fees or bonuses beyond the wages paid by parent clubs.

They are also limited to a squad size of 23 players ‘of professional standing’ which means having made at least one senior appearance for a club.

Gillingham have already made six signings this summer with Fleetwood adding four new faces, including former Rovers full back Brad Halliday.

Championship trio Derby County, Reading and newly-promoted Hull City have all been placed under embargoes while Swindon Town, Oldham Athletic and Scunthorpe United have the same restrictions in League Two.

