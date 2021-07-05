These players are on trial with Doncaster Rovers

Doncaster Rovers training ground at Cantley Park

It is expected that some will feature during the friendly with Rossington Main on Saturday, where they may be joined by a fresh group of trialists.

The following players trained with Rovers last week.

EMYR HUWS

A 27-year-old Wales international midfielder who is a free agent after leaving Ipswich Town.

At his best, Huws is an exciting box-to-box midfielder with powerful drives through the middle of the park with a brilliant engine.

But injuries have blighted an incredibly promising career, leaving him at a crossroads this summer.

He started his footballing life with Swansea City from the age of seven before controversially joining Manchester City as a 16-year-old. He made one senior appearance for City, coming off the bench in the FA Cup.

This came after a spell on loan in League Town with Northampton Town, with time at Birmingham City in the Championship following.

He joined Wigan Athletic on a season-long loan but the deal was converted to a permanent one just a month in.

Injuries impacted on his time with Wigan and he joined Huddersfield Town for a successful loan spell.

Huws then returned to Wales with Cardiff City in August 2016 but moved to Ipswich on loan the following January, proving incredibly popular and earning a permanent switch to Portman Road.

An Achilles injury hampered his first full season and he tore cartilage in his knee in December 2017, keeping him sidelined until the start of the 2019/20 season.

Over the following two campaigns, he struggled to force himself into Paul Lambert’s plans and by the time Paul Cook took charge in March, it was clear his Ipswich career was over.

Huws has won 11 caps for Wales, the last coming in November 2017.

OWEN BAILEY

Another player who has suffered injury setbacks in recent years, Bailey left Newcastle United at the end of last season.

The centre back, who can also play in midfield, was a promising member of the Magpies’ U23s set up - and skippered the side - which saw him included in the senior squad for a pre-season tour in China.

But afterwards he tore his meniscus in his knee and spent a year and a half sidelined after suffering a setback during his recovery.

The 22-year-old left St James’ Park without making a senior competitive appearance, having been one of the leading figures to emerge from the club’s academy in recent years.

CHARLIE COLKETT

The 24-year-old midfielder is without a club after leaving Swedish side Östersunds.

An Academy product at Chelsea, Colkett won the FA Youth Cup and UEFA Youth League while at Stamford Bridge.

Colkett - who represented England to U20 level - had loan spells with Bristol Rovers, Vitesse, Shrewsbury Town and Swindon Town. His time at the County Ground was not during the managerial tenure of Richie Wellens

He failed to make a senior appearance for Chelsea before moving to Sweden where he made 52 appearances across two campaigns for Östersunds.

AIDAN BARLOW

The 21-year-old midfielder has been without a club since leaving Manchester United last summer.

Barlow joined Manchester United at the age of six and was a regular for the club’s U18s and U23s in recent years.

He had a loan spell in Norway with Tromsø in the latter part of 2019.

A versatile player, Barlow is more attack minded as a midfielder and can operate anywhere across the middle of the park.

