These are the trialists who played for Doncaster Rovers at Wakefield

Trialist Shayon Harrison fires on goal against Wakefield. Picture: Howard Roe/AHPIX

Here, we take a look at the trialists who featured in the 6-0 win.

AIDAN BARLOW

The former Manchester United youngster is becoming a familiar face during this pre-season, having been on trial since the early days of training.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Barlow found the net twice during his 66 minutes on the pitch, taking his tally to five from three matches.

It was not the most impactful performance from the 21-year-old, operating from the left of a front three, but he once again showed his knack for popping up in the right places in the final third.

While other trialists have come and gone, Barlow has remained in his quest to earn a contract.

SHAYON HARRISON

A former Tottenham Hotspur academy graduate, Harrison played on the right of the front three for the first 66 minutes and opened the scoring on the night.

He impressed with some direct runs and link-up play and looks likely to be given another opportunity against Newcastle United on Friday night.

During his time with Spurs, the 24-year-old had loan spells with Yeovil Town, Southend United and Melbourne City in Australia.

On his release from Tottenham in 2019 he moved to Dutch second division outfit Almere City. After leaving the club in February, he finished last season with AFC Wimbledon.

CHARLIE COLKETT

Another of the original group of trialists, the former Chelsea midfielder turned in his best performance so far after coming off the bench in the second half.

Again operating on the right of the midfield three, the 24-year-old played some good balls into advanced areas and went close with a well-struck free kick.

LOUIS REED

The former Peterborough United midfielder looked a class apart during the second half with the quality of his passing from the deep-lying position.

He brought plenty of his team mates into play and controlled the tempo in the middle of the park on his second pre-season outing for Rovers.

Reed is another who will be invited to feature against Newcastle.

JAYDEN ONEN

The 20-year-old occupied the left sided midfield position but sat a little higher up the pitch than the usual central figure in Richie Wellens’ side.

Former Arsenal, Crystal Palace and Brighton scholar Onen is being tracked by Sheffield Wednesday this summer after leaving Reading.

Onen was in Brentford’s B team set up after leaving Brighton before joining Reading’s U23s.

He has been called up for international duty with Uganda but has yet to win his first cap.

CAMERON CRESSWELL

The former Derby County forward rounded off the scoring against Wakefield with a fine finish.

As he did against Bradford City at the weekend, 21-year-old Cresswell occupied the right attacking role.

MARTEL TAYLOR-CROSSDALE

The former Chelsea youth sat in the middle of the front three after entering the fray in the second half, as he did against Bradford at the weekend.

The 21-year-old joined Fulham on leaving Chelsea.

AND ONE MORE

It has been requested that the right back who featured at both Bradford and Wakefield is not identified.

*