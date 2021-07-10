These are the eight trialists who played for Doncaster Rovers at Rossington Main

1. Aidan Barlow

The former Manchester United youngster played on the right of a front three in the first half - and certainly made an impact. A hat trick in the opening 45 minutes ensured a scramble to find out exactly who Rovers were handing an opportunity to. The 21-year-old struggled to get involved in the early stages but settled into a groove, working off the shoulder of the last man to pounce on opportunities.

Photo: Charles McQuillan