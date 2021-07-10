These are the eight trialists who played for Doncaster Rovers at Rossington Main
There were plenty of unfamiliar faces among the 23 players used by Richie Wellens in Doncaster Rovers’ friendly win at Rossington Main.
Saturday, 10th July 2021, 6:56 pm
Updated
Saturday, 10th July 2021, 7:04 pm
Wellens ran the rule over eight trialists during the 4-0 win, with the goals coming from two of those handed minutes.
Here, we take a look at the octet who featured at Oxford Street.
*
In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Liam Hoden editor.
Page 1 of 2