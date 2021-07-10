Doncaster Rovers in action at Rossington Main. Picture: Andrew Roe/AHPIX

These are the eight trialists who played for Doncaster Rovers at Rossington Main

There were plenty of unfamiliar faces among the 23 players used by Richie Wellens in Doncaster Rovers’ friendly win at Rossington Main.

By Liam Hoden
Saturday, 10th July 2021, 6:56 pm
Updated Saturday, 10th July 2021, 7:04 pm

Wellens ran the rule over eight trialists during the 4-0 win, with the goals coming from two of those handed minutes.

Here, we take a look at the octet who featured at Oxford Street.

*

In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Liam Hoden editor.

1. Aidan Barlow

The former Manchester United youngster played on the right of a front three in the first half - and certainly made an impact. A hat trick in the opening 45 minutes ensured a scramble to find out exactly who Rovers were handing an opportunity to. The 21-year-old struggled to get involved in the early stages but settled into a groove, working off the shoulder of the last man to pounce on opportunities.

Photo: Charles McQuillan

Buy photo

2. Nathan Thomas

Back on trial with the Rovers for the second time after being invited in last year. He played in the second half on the right of the front three but managed on 11 minutes before being forced off with injury.

Photo: Stephen Pond

Buy photo

3. Aramide Oteh

Played as the central striker in the second half. Showed a good turn and powerful driving runs. He won a penalty when clipped by the Rossington keeper and stepped up to fire home confidently.

Photo: Tony Marshall

Buy photo

4. Dan Gardner

The former Chesterfield man played on the left of the front three in the first half and got on the ball well, linking with Tommy Rowe. The 31-year-old is a free agent after leaving Wigan Athletic at the end of last season.

Photo: Pete Norton

Buy photo
Richie WellensLiam Hoden
Next Page
Page 1 of 2