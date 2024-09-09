Luke Molyneux has enjoyed a great start to the season for Doncaster Rovers.placeholder image
These are said to be League Two's best players after the opening month of the season, featuring players from Doncaster Rovers, Chesterfield, Walsall, Notts County and Colchester United

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 9th Sep 2024, 07:00 BST
The season is young – but these could be the players to watch this time out.

This list has been compiled by the whoscored.com website and rates the best performing players around League Two after the opening days.

It features some familiar faces, who have taken the step up a division in their stride, as well as players impressing at their new clubs after summer moves.

And the list is headed by Rovers star Luke Molyneux after his fine start to the season.

These are the playerss who have also enjoyed great starts to the season, but who do you think will be the ones to watch this season? Join the debate on our social media platforms.

See our website for the latest Rovers news.

7.88

1. Luke Molyneux (Doncaster Rovers)

7.88 Photo: Getty Images

7.82

2. Jodi Jones (Notts County)

7.82 Photo: Getty Images

7.74

3. Taylor Allen (Walsall)

7.74 Photo: Getty Images

7.69

4. Dan Crowley (Notts County)

7.69 Photo: Getty Images

