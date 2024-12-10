'There's a way to lose' - Doncaster Rovers boss delivers verdict on last-gasp Port Vale defeat

Doncaster Rovers chief Grant McCann says he was largely pleased with his side’s performance, despite a 1-0 EFL Trophy reverse to Port Vale.

The Valiants clinched a late victory in the last-32 fixture tie, with sub Rakeem Harper scoring a stoppage time winner. Rovers flattered to deceive in the final third, creating ample chances but without ever being clinical in front of goal.

They hit the woodwork twice in the first half through Harry Clifton and Joe Ironside and despite having plenty of sights of goal after the interval, they failed to severely test visiting stopper Ben Amos enough.

"It's disappointing to suffer that sucker punch at the end," McCann told the Free Press. "We wanted to go far in this tournament, it was one of our aims and it's disappointing to be out given the strength in depth that we've got.

Picture:Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD, Football, Vertu Trophy, Doncaster Rovers v Port Vale, Eco-Power Stadium, Doncaster, UK, 10/12/2024, K.O 7pm Doncaster Rovers' manager Grant McCann

"We had some good bits of play but the one big moment we allow Harper to run off, we don't track him and the ball ends up in our net. We just need to match his run and he doesn't score.

"I can't really remember too many scary moments for us other than in the first half when Ian (Lawlor) made a good save. We created more than enough opportunities to win that game tonight. We've not quite taken them but what I'm pleased about is the performance levels of the group.

"Last week we scored eight goals in three games so we can score goals, for sure. It doesn't worry me. I'm a believer if we perform like that, the results will follow.

"I hate losing but I think there's a way to lose. And I think we showed that tonight. The performance levels were really good. I think we slightly edged the whole game. But unfortunately we came out on the wrong side of the result."

Rovers return to league action on Saturday, away at AFC Wimbledon.