The two teams predicted to win automatic promotion from League Two alongside Walsall as Doncaster Rovers, Bradford City, Crewe Alexandra and more fight it out

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 24th Feb 2025, 11:00 BST
Updated 24th Feb 2025, 14:57 BST
Rovers grinded out three more crucial points at the weekend after getting the better of Accrington.

It leaves them second in the table just ahead of a pack of teams which sees just three points separating second and sixth.

Walsall are now back on track after their recent dip and look certain to be crowned champions, leaving up to seven teams fighting for the remaining two automatic promotion places.

So can Rovers keen the wins ticking and clinch a top three spot?

Here a supercomputer – prodcued by CasinoHawks – gives its take on how the final table will look.

102pts (+41)

1. Walsall

102pts (+41) Photo: Getty Images

86pts (+25)

2. Notts County

86pts (+25) Photo: Getty Images

83pts (+28)

3. AFC Wimbledon

83pts (+28) Photo: Getty Images

80pts (+13)

4. Port Vale

80pts (+13) Photo: Getty Images

