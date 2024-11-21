The training ground chats that Doncaster Rovers hope pays dividends at Carlisle United

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Grant McCann hopes that detailed briefings with his Doncaster Rovers forwards will pay off handsomely this weekend.

The Rovers chief pulled no punches in his post-match assessment after last week's draw with Salford City. Despite dominating the contest, McCann's men registered just one shot on target from 12 attempts at goal. It left the Northern Irishman seething at the profligacy of his forward players.

McCann and his coaching staff have spent this week at Cantley Park trying to reinforce good habits with the forwards as they look to rediscover their golden touch when they make the long trek to Carlisle.

"We've done a little bit of different work on the training ground this week," McCann said ahead of Saturday's game. "We've also had a chat with the forward players just to get their take on things. We demand so much of the players and we'll always be demanding. It's just what we are as a coaching staff, really. It's not in a bad way, but we just want to improve the players because I know if we improve the players we'll improve the team so that's all we're trying to do really.

"We've been really good when we get to the top end of the pitch and a lot of people would take what we're doing saying 'Doncaster are doing quite well' but we know we can be better.

"Even if we were ten points clear at the top I'd want us to do better. That's just the way we are as a staff and the players have bought into that way of thinking. We just want to give back as much to our fans as we can and have a really successful season.

"We're just hoping we're a bit more clinical and ruthless when we get to the top end of the pitch at Carlisle."

Plenty of supporters have anxiously been checking the weather in the build-up to the weekend clash. After snow hit large swathes of the country, those fans with tickets for the Brunton Park fixture are keeping their fingers crossed that they are not in for a wasted journey.

Grant McCann wants all his forwards to rediscover their golden touch in front of goal at Carlisle.

To that end, McCann - speaking on Thursday lunchtime - allayed fears, saying: "We haven't heard anything. Until we're told otherwise, we just prepare for the game.

"I don't think they'd make us travel or our fans travel all that way if not (going ahead). I know they'll try everything they can to get the game on. I understand it's cold up there but the whole country is cold isn't it? We'll just plan as if we're going there to play the game."