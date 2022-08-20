The story of how Kyle Hurst-inspired Doncaster Rovers came from behind to beat Salford City
A tough run of fixtures for Doncaster Rovers continues at home to early league leaders Salford City this afternoon.
The Class of ‘92-backed Ammies are unbeaten in their first four games of the 22/23 League Two season and have three wins already under new head coach Neil Wood, who joined from Manchester United’s under-23s this summer.
Rovers are also unbeaten in the league and have won both of their two home games at the Eco-Power Stadium, with two draws on the road.
LIVE: Doncaster Rovers v Salford City
Last updated: Saturday, 20 August, 2022, 17:01
- Doncaster looking to make it three wins from three in the league at the Eco-Power Stadium
- Salford City are also unbeaten and top the early season League Two table with three wins and a draw
- Rovers boss Gary McSheffrey is a former Coventry City teammate of Ammies manager Neil Wood
A brilliant performnce and result in the circumstances. Best display yet.
Hopefully those injuries aren’t too serious. We’ll have an update from the manager shortly.
Elliot Watt booked
Great claim from Mitchell
A brilliant afternoon from the keeper.
Corner Salford
Free-kick played up to the big boys and they win the knock-down before a half-colley is deflected wide.
Salford sub
Ryan Leak is replaced by Marcus Dackers, who is another big boy.
Can’t be long left now.
Seven minutes added on
Hold on tight.
Huge claim Mitchell
He’s been brilliant since conceeding the goal, which he could do little about. Claims another dangerous ball into the six-yard box and gets hurt in the process.
That one took everyone by surprise. A ball into Rovers’ box misses everyoneone and hits the post.
Five to go. Doncaster are coping well, aside from that.
Smith is a handful
He wins his first header of the afternoon against Ro-Shaun Williams. George Miller is then tasked with marking him for a long throw, which is a bit like watching a Year 7 pupil taking on a student in Year 11.
Another Salford change
Target man Matt Smith comes on in place of Ryan Watson. Ten to go, here comes the onslaught...