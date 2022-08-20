News you can trust since 1925
The story of how Kyle Hurst-inspired Doncaster Rovers came from behind to beat Salford City

A tough run of fixtures for Doncaster Rovers continues at home to early league leaders Salford City this afternoon.

By Steve Jones
Saturday, 20th August 2022, 12:00 pm
Updated Saturday, 20th August 2022, 6:55 pm

The Class of ‘92-backed Ammies are unbeaten in their first four games of the 22/23 League Two season and have three wins already under new head coach Neil Wood, who joined from Manchester United’s under-23s this summer.

Rovers are also unbeaten in the league and have won both of their two home games at the Eco-Power Stadium, with two draws on the road.

Scroll down for live updates.

Doncaster Rovers celebrate Kyle Hurst's equaliser. Picture: Liam Ford/AHPIX LTD

LIVE: Doncaster Rovers v Salford City

Last updated: Saturday, 20 August, 2022, 17:01

  • Doncaster looking to make it three wins from three in the league at the Eco-Power Stadium
  • Salford City are also unbeaten and top the early season League Two table with three wins and a draw
  • Rovers boss Gary McSheffrey is a former Coventry City teammate of Ammies manager Neil Wood
Saturday, 20 August, 2022, 17:01

FT 2-1

A brilliant performnce and result in the circumstances. Best display yet.

Hopefully those injuries aren’t too serious. We’ll have an update from the manager shortly.

Saturday, 20 August, 2022, 17:00

Elliot Watt booked

Saturday, 20 August, 2022, 16:59

Great claim from Mitchell

A brilliant afternoon from the keeper.

Saturday, 20 August, 2022, 16:59

Corner Salford

Free-kick played up to the big boys and they win the knock-down before a half-colley is deflected wide.

Saturday, 20 August, 2022, 16:58

Salford sub

Ryan Leak is replaced by Marcus Dackers, who is another big boy.

Can’t be long left now.

Saturday, 20 August, 2022, 16:53

Seven minutes added on

Hold on tight.

Saturday, 20 August, 2022, 16:50

Huge claim Mitchell

He’s been brilliant since conceeding the goal, which he could do little about. Claims another dangerous ball into the six-yard box and gets hurt in the process.

Saturday, 20 August, 2022, 16:48

Post!

That one took everyone by surprise. A ball into Rovers’ box misses everyoneone and hits the post.

Five to go. Doncaster are coping well, aside from that.

Saturday, 20 August, 2022, 16:46

Smith is a handful

He wins his first header of the afternoon against Ro-Shaun Williams. George Miller is then tasked with marking him for a long throw, which is a bit like watching a Year 7 pupil taking on a student in Year 11.

Saturday, 20 August, 2022, 16:44

Another Salford change

Target man Matt Smith comes on in place of Ryan Watson. Ten to go, here comes the onslaught...

