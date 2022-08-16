The story of how Doncaster Rovers left it late to beat ten-man Stockport County
Doncaster Rovers’ tough run of fixtures continues at home to Stockport County this evening.
Rovers came from behind to draw 2-2 away to AFC Wimbledon last weekend and make it five points from their three opening games back in League Two.
Read More
The progress of Gary McSheffrey’s side’s will be put to the test over the next fortnight, however, with games against some of the division’s most fancied sides coming up.
Most Popular
-
1
Stockport County striker sends cheeky message to Doncaster Rovers boss Gary McSheffrey ahead of clash
-
2
The Doncaster Rovers team expected to take on Stockport County
-
3
Doncaster Rovers player ratings as they leave it late to beat Stockport County
-
4
Doncaster Rovers to hold minute's applause for Lakeside drowning victim Jay Walker against Stockport County
-
5
The story of how Doncaster Rovers left it late to beat ten-man Stockport County
After Stockport, Doncaster host Salford City on Saturday before games against Northampton Town and Nigel Clough’s Mansfield, who both made the play-offs last term.
Tonight’s opponents picked up their first league win of the season last weekend following their midweek cup success and have been tipped to mount another promotion challenge in 22/23.
The Hatters, who are managed by Dave Challinor, have invested heavily in their playing squad in recent years.
Last season they held off the challenge of another big-spending side, Hollywood-backed Wrexham, to win the ever-improving National League.
Doncaster Rovers vs Stockport County LIVE
Last updated: Tuesday, 16 August, 2022, 23:04
- Doncaster unbeaten in their first three games back in League Two
- Stockport have one win and two defeats since returning to the fourth tier, but have won their last two in league and cup
- Minute’s applause to take place in twentieth minute
Agard saves the show (again). That’s two goals and an assist in his last three appearances from the bench.
Miller sees one saved
Moments left but Doncaster get another chance and Jaros saves low from Miller, who then sends the rebound wide.
Rovers sub
Josh Andrews is on for Kyle Hurst.
Black Bank are in full voice (and behaving themselves). Kyle Knoyle goes into the book, presumably for wasting time.
Not long left now.
GOAL - 2-1
Kieran Agard!
Stockport thought they’d cleared it off the line, but the linesman flags for a goal. Cue pandemonium. Another late show!
Five minutes added on
Almost from Anderson
His effort from inside the six-yard box takes an age to reach the goal but eventually trickles wide. It took a touch apparently and the ball goes out for a corner.
Jaros again!
Stockport get away with one - Clayton’s free-kick hits one of their defenders and Jaros just happens to be in the right place at the right time.
He knew little about it but the ball smacks him and goes out for a corner. Only one MOTM contender for the visitors tonight.
Four left.
Match stats
Fourteen efforts on goal from Doncaster - six of them on target. Viteslav Jaros has had a good game tonight but not pulled off anything miraculous in truth. One effort on target for Stockport, which resulted in their goal.
Over from Tomlin
Not quite to be this time either as his dinked effort goes over the bar after Tommy Rowe’s blocked cross fell to him on the edge of the area.
Subs galore
Agard is on for Harrison Biggins.
Stockport bring on Elliot Newby for Callum Camps, Ollie Crankshaw for Myles Hippolyte and Connor Evans for Paddy Madden.
Agard almost makes an instant impact but his knockdown inside the six-yard box just evades a diving George Miller.