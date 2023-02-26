The reason why Doncaster Rovers failed to break down Mark Hughes’ Bradford City

Doncaster enjoyed spells of pressure in both halves in front of a season-high crowd of 10,655 at the Eco-Power Stadium but produced just two efforts on target.

They have now failed to score in 15 of their 37 games in all competitions this term.

Former Rovers captain Adam Clayton came back to haunt his old employers when he assisted Andy Cook’s winning goal from a 71st-minute corner.

Doncaster's keeper Johnny Mitchell is seemingly impeded by Sam Stubbs for the goal.

Jonathan Mitchell might feel he could have done better for the goal after coming off his line to collect the delivery and being beaten to the ball.

But Doncaster's number one had made a string of saves prior to that point to keep the scores level, including arguably his best stop of the season to deny Cook from a header just after the hour mark.

At the other end of the pitch George Miller's struggles in front of goal continued and there was to be no revengeful reunion with his former side.

Neither of Rovers' two efforts on target fell to their 11-goal top-scorer, who failed to register a shot all game and has now gone 14 games without scoring.

In fairness, not for the first time, he was starved of service.

Danny Schofield made several attacking substitutions in the second half but Luke Molyneux, Caolan Lavery and Todd Miller couldn’t provide a much-needed breakthrough.

Kyle Hurst had the hosts' best chance shortly after the restart.

The winger was at full stretch to meet Charlie Lakin's cutback 12 yards from goal, however, and couldn't generate enough power and direction on his effort.

James Brown also tested Bradford’s Harry Lewis with a low strike from the edge of the box late in the first half.

But that was the visiting goalkeeper's only action of the afternoon.

It was Bradford who looked more threatening after the goal and Tom Anderson had to head Richie Smallwood’s dipping shot off the line.

Rovers’ response was limp, minus an injury-time run from Todd Miller that forced a corner and offered a glimpse of his qualities.

After responding to three straight defeats with three wins, Doncaster have now lost their last two.