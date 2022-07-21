The priceless offering Doncaster Rovers have put on the table for Lee Tomlin

That’s the view of Gary McSheffrey, who confirmed a deal is on the table for the ‘maverick’ playmaker following a successful one-month trial.

While stressing the proposal is far from derisory, the Rovers boss hinted money could be a sticking point.

Doncaster Rovers have offered a deal to trialist Lee Tomlin. Photo: Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD

Tomlin, now 33, knows what the club’s top line is – but has yet accept their offer.

“I think we can give him fulfilment more than anything else,” McSheffrey told The Free Press.

"He’s earned good money in the game. By no means are we trying to take advantage of that, but for someone like Lee fulfilment and happiness should outweigh the money.”

Tomlin’s former clubs include the likes of AFC Bournemouth, Cardiff City and Middlesbrough to name a few.

"He has been at great clubs earning a lot of money but he has not enjoyed life or football,” added McSheffrey.

“I don't think the grass will be any greener for him elsewhere.”

McSheffrey has tried to use his own experiences as a player to help convince Tomlin moving to the Eco-Power Stadium could be a wise choice.

"I have been where he’s been,” he said.

"Going to Scunthorpe was the best move I could have made.

"I was earning the lowest money I had earned since signing my first pro contract at 17, but I enjoyed my football for two years – the best I had in five years.