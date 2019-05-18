‘The players can hold their heads up high’: Proud Doncaster Rovers fans react to play-off defeat at Charlton

Doncaster Rovers fans have expressed their pride following their team’s agonising play-off defeat to Charlton Athletic on penalties.

Grant McCann’s men produced a brilliant performance to push the Addicks all the way on a dramatic night at The Valley.

Krystian Bielik's second-minute header put Charlton 3-1 ahead on aggregate but goals from Tommy Rowe and Andy Butler took the tie to extra time.

John Marquis put Rovers ahead for the first time but Darren Pratley’s instant equaliser took the game to penalties – with misses from Marquis and Rowe sending the home team to Wembley.