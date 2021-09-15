The only way is up? Doncaster Rovers fans have their say on poor start to season

Doncaster Rovers. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images

But his optimism does not appear to be shared by Rovers fans on social media.

Rovers sit bottom of League One with one point from their opening six games. They have been hit by Covid in pre-season, suffered numerous injuries and their starting XI at Wigan on Saturday was a completely new team – not one player made a single appearance for Rovers last season.

However, within the club, there is a feeling that things will click into place as players gain match sharpness and more understanding on the pitch.

Baldwin, in his four-part Q&A with Rovers writer Liam Hoden, said: "There is a genuine optimism around the place that the results will start coming, while the team will also be good to watch."

Those sentiments were echoed by Wigan Athletic boss Leam Richardson who, following his side’s 2-1 win over Rovers on Saturday, said: “We said before the game Doncaster have too many good players and, in my opinion, are in a league position that is false. And I think that will tell through the season.

"If they keep on being as honest as they have so far this season, they'll be fine."

But Rovers fans, who have watched their team fail to win in the opening nine games of the season and score just two goals in the process, are less optimistic.

Daniel Rodgers (@RedMoshMan_RTID) tweeted: “Wins will come ... whether or not it's too late by then is still to be determined.”

Josh Dainty (@josh_dainty) said: “Down by the end of January”

Rob (@robdrfc4eva) said: “No confidence that wellens knows what he doing. Didnt when we signed him but still prepared to give him a chance”

Dean Botterill (@DeanBotterill) tweeted: “We will win some, there's no doubt, but, personally don't think we will get enough points to stay up with the way this team are playing at the moment. Saturday will tell us a lot about this team.”

Will (@will87589) said: “Couldn’t be any less confident. Genuinely cannot see where a win will come from.”

Rick (@Cliveovinger) said: “We don't look good enough to stay in League 1 and we will struggle in League 2 with this squad. Whilst everyone's blaming injuries and the forwards, its the poor quality in midfield that's the main problem.”

Stuart (@stuart22123097) said: “Way too early to say, I’m sure big spending Ipswich are scratching their heads far more than Rovers. The answer probably lies around league position at 1st Jan 2022 and the Jan window activity. If we are more than 7 points adrift by then we will all probably know.”

Alex Orr (@Orrie2014) said: “Give it to game 15 then ask the question. Currently we don't nor deserve a chance in hell.”