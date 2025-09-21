Doncaster Rovers moved into the top two with victory over Bradford. It was the fifth win in their opening seven League One games.placeholder image
Doncaster Rovers moved into the top two with victory over Bradford. It was the fifth win in their opening seven League One games.

The loyal fans who have backed Doncaster Rovers this season - see who you know

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 21st Sep 2025, 12:01 BST
Rovers suffered another frustrating afternoon following defeat to AFC Wimbledon.

Late goals from Ryan Johnson and Myles Hippolyte cancelled out Owen Bailey’s opener to give the Londoners all the points.

It made it successive defeats for Rovers after last weekend’s reversal at Wigan.

As throughout the season, Rovers were well backed by the fans who got behind the side all the way.

Here are just some of the fans who watched the AFC Wimbledon game as well as on the journey this season. Have a look and see who you know.

Get more Rovers news here.

Late goals from Ryan Johnson and Myles Hippolyte cancelled out Owen Bailey’s opener to give the Londoners all the points.

1. Rovers 1 AFC Wimbledon 2

Late goals from Ryan Johnson and Myles Hippolyte cancelled out Owen Bailey’s opener to give the Londoners all the points. Photo: Bruce Rollinson/AHPIX LTD

Photo Sales
Late goals from Ryan Johnson and Myles Hippolyte cancelled out Owen Bailey’s opener to give the Londoners all the points.

2. Rovers 1 AFC Wimbledon 2

Late goals from Ryan Johnson and Myles Hippolyte cancelled out Owen Bailey’s opener to give the Londoners all the points. Photo: Bruce Rollinson/AHPIX LTD

Photo Sales
Late goals from Ryan Johnson and Myles Hippolyte cancelled out Owen Bailey’s opener to give the Londoners all the points.

3. Rovers 1 AFC Wimbledon 2

Late goals from Ryan Johnson and Myles Hippolyte cancelled out Owen Bailey’s opener to give the Londoners all the points. Photo: Bruce Rollinson/AHPIX LTD

Photo Sales
Late goals from Ryan Johnson and Myles Hippolyte cancelled out Owen Bailey’s opener to give the Londoners all the points.

4. Rovers 1 AFC Wimbledon 2

Late goals from Ryan Johnson and Myles Hippolyte cancelled out Owen Bailey’s opener to give the Londoners all the points. Photo: Bruce Rollinson/AHPIX LTD

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 11
Next Page
Related topics:Wigan
News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice