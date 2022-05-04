The League One team of the season based on stats

Using stats from Whoscored.com, which gathers data from every match, we’ve put together a starting XI based on players’ average ratings.
This only includes players who have played more than 15 league games during the 2021/22 campaign.
Here’s who made the starting XI, with several clubs represented:
1. GK: Josh Vickers (Rotherham) - Average rating: 7.10
The 26-year-old wasn't even Rotherham's first-choice goalkeeper at the start of the season but has won his place off Viktor Johansson. Vickers made 20 league appearances for The Millers before a hand injury ended his season in April.
2. CB: Ryan Tafazolli (Wycombe) - Average rating: 7.28
At 6 ft 5, the Wycombe centre-back, 30, is a towering figure who has made 33 appearances in the Chairboys' backline this season. Tafazolli is an asset in both boxes and has also contributed with four League One goals this term.
3. CB: Luke McNally (Oxford) - Average rating: 7.29
McNally, 22, joined Oxford from Irish side St Patrick's Athletic at the start of the season and his performances have endeared him to United fans. McNally is also effective in the air and has grown in confidence while in possession.
4. CB: Joe Jacobson (Wycombe) - Average rating: 7.31
The experienced and versatile defender, 35, remains a key player for Gareth Ainsworth's side. Jacobson has made 40 League One appearances in defence this season and even contributed with three goals and six assists.
