The latest on trialists at Doncaster Rovers - including a new arrival

Rovers boss Richie Wellens welcomed in four trialists last week while former West Ham United defender Tunji Akinola has trained with the club this week.

And at least two more players are pencilled in to begin trial periods ahead of the weekend.

Wellens is set to inform original trialists Emyr Huws, Owen Bailey, Charlie Colkett and Aidan Barlow on Wednesday whether he intends to continue to allow them to train with Rovers.

The Free Press understands at least two will be informed their trials have come to an unsuccessful conclusion.

Akinola last month departed West Ham, the club he has been with since the age of eight.

The 22-year-old spent last season on loan in League Two with Leyton Orient, making 34 appearances.

A ball-playing centre half, Akinola was considered one of the brightest prospects in the West Ham academy but failed to make a senior appearance for the club.

He can play across the back line.

