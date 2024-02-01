News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING
Wimbledon have reinforced its defensive line-up by securing the loan of Crystal Palace centre-back Kofi Balmer for the remainder of the season. The 23-year-old Northern Irishman, who gained League One experience with Port Vale this season, is set to continue his development with the Dons. (ExtraTime)Wimbledon have reinforced its defensive line-up by securing the loan of Crystal Palace centre-back Kofi Balmer for the remainder of the season. The 23-year-old Northern Irishman, who gained League One experience with Port Vale this season, is set to continue his development with the Dons. (ExtraTime)
Wimbledon have reinforced its defensive line-up by securing the loan of Crystal Palace centre-back Kofi Balmer for the remainder of the season. The 23-year-old Northern Irishman, who gained League One experience with Port Vale this season, is set to continue his development with the Dons. (ExtraTime)

The latest League Two deals and gossip on Deadline Day: AFC Wimbledon sign Crystal Palace defender, Forest Green Rovers re-sign striker, Notts County sign midfielder from Crewe and Millwall sign Morecambe winger

The transfer window closes in less than 24 hours with League Two clubs rapidly working to conclude their business.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 31st Dec 2023, 10:05 GMT
Updated 1st Feb 2024, 08:19 GMT

Here we look at deals done in the build up to Deadline Day and rumours of transfers to come.

Let us know your thoughts on League Two transfers via our social media channels.

Wimbledon have reinforced its defensive line-up by securing the loan of Crystal Palace centre-back Kofi Balmer for the remainder of the season. The 23-year-old Northern Irishman, who gained League One experience with Port Vale this season, is set to continue his development with the Dons. (ExtraTime)

1. Kofi Balmer

Wimbledon have reinforced its defensive line-up by securing the loan of Crystal Palace centre-back Kofi Balmer for the remainder of the season. The 23-year-old Northern Irishman, who gained League One experience with Port Vale this season, is set to continue his development with the Dons. (ExtraTime) Photo: Andrew Redington

Photo Sales
Ash Hunter has joined National League side AFC Fylde after he was released by MK Dons last week. The 28-year-old was limited to just eight appearances at Stadium MK after signing on a free transfer in the summer. (MK Citizen)

2. Ash Hunter

Ash Hunter has joined National League side AFC Fylde after he was released by MK Dons last week. The 28-year-old was limited to just eight appearances at Stadium MK after signing on a free transfer in the summer. (MK Citizen) Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Christian Doidge has departed Hibs to return to Forest Green Rovers. The striker, 31, makes the permanent move back to the club where he spent three years of his career and scored 66 goals in over 120 games.

3. Christian Doidge

Christian Doidge has departed Hibs to return to Forest Green Rovers. The striker, 31, makes the permanent move back to the club where he spent three years of his career and scored 66 goals in over 120 games. Photo: Ian MacNicol

Photo Sales
Notts County have signed Crewe Alexandra midfielder Charlie Colkett on loan for the remainder of the season. The 27-year-old has featured six times in all competitions for Crewe this season, with his only league appearance coming in November against Notts. (BBC)

4. Charlie Colkett

Notts County have signed Crewe Alexandra midfielder Charlie Colkett on loan for the remainder of the season. The 27-year-old has featured six times in all competitions for Crewe this season, with his only league appearance coming in November against Notts. (BBC) Photo: Shaun Botterill

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:League TwoCrystal PalaceMorecambeMillwallNotts CountyDeadline day