Here we look at deals done in the build up to Deadline Day and rumours of transfers to come.
1. Kofi Balmer
Wimbledon have reinforced its defensive line-up by securing the loan of Crystal Palace centre-back Kofi Balmer for the remainder of the season. The 23-year-old Northern Irishman, who gained League One experience with Port Vale this season, is set to continue his development with the Dons. (ExtraTime) Photo: Andrew Redington
2. Ash Hunter
Ash Hunter has joined National League side AFC Fylde after he was released by MK Dons last week. The 28-year-old was limited to just eight appearances at Stadium MK after signing on a free transfer in the summer. (MK Citizen) Photo: Pete Norton
3. Christian Doidge
Christian Doidge has departed Hibs to return to Forest Green Rovers. The striker, 31, makes the permanent move back to the club where he spent three years of his career and scored 66 goals in over 120 games. Photo: Ian MacNicol
4. Charlie Colkett
Notts County have signed Crewe Alexandra midfielder Charlie Colkett on loan for the remainder of the season. The 27-year-old has featured six times in all competitions for Crewe this season, with his only league appearance coming in November against Notts. (BBC) Photo: Shaun Botterill