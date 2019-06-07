The key summer transfer window dates and rules that Doncaster Rovers and their League One rivals must be aware of

The transfer market has swung open, with Doncaster Rovers and their League One rivals already linked with a host of players.

Rovers have already signed Cambridge United right back Brad Halliday and, following plenty of outgoings, are set for a busy summer.

But when will Grant McCann need to have finalised his business by? And what rules should he be aware of?

We take an in-depth look at the transfer window dates and rules that will affect Doncaster this summer:

When does the 2019 summer transfer window open for League One clubs?

The summer transfer window is already open, with the trading period officially beginning on May 16th.

Teams are now free to buy and sell players, although many deals won’t be formally completed until the end of June or start of July due to contractual circumstances.

Many League One clubs have already completed deals this summer having taken advantage of the early weeks of the window.

When does the 2019 summer transfer window close for League One clubs?

This year will see the Premier League and Championship clubs have a separate transfer deadline to those clubs in League One and League Two.

August 8 will be the deadline for teams in the top two tiers, while Rovers and their League One rivals will have until September 2 to complete deals.

The changes were approved by the EFL earlier this year after consulting with the clubs.

What about deals with teams overseas?

Deals with overseas teams become slightly more complex and depend on when the buying club’s transfer window open.

And no cross-border deals can be completed until the FIFA Transfer Matching System opens on June 9.

When can Rovers sign free agents?

Rovers can sign free agents now, should they have already been marked to be released by their current clubs.

However, due to contract lengths, most deals aren’t officially completed until July 1 - even if they are announced before.

Rovers can also sign free agents after September 2.

And what about loan players?

The deadline for loan signings is the same as for permanent signings - meaning Rovers must complete all loan signings by September 2.

Players are free to join or leave clubs on loan at any time from the window opening.

Can any players be signed after transfer deadline day?

In short, yes.

Free agents can be signed after the deadline on September 2 while clubs will also be able to complete deals in the hours following the window closing should they submit a deal sheet.