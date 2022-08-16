The Doncaster Rovers team expected to take on Stockport County

Gary McSheffrey’s side have picked up a respectable five points from their opening three games in the league, but face another tough test against the pre-season promotion favourites.

Stockport picked up their first win since returning to the Football League after an 11-year absence last weekend when they overcame Colchester United 1-0 thanks to Kyle Wootton’s second-half goal.

Meanwhile, Rovers left it late to come from behind and draw 2-2 away to AFC Wimbledon thanks to goals from Tommy Rowe and Ro-Shaun Williams.

McSheffrey revealed several players were being wrapped up in cotton wool to protect them and give them the best possible chance of making tonight’s match following the Wimbledon draw.

Here’s how The Free Press expects Doncaster to line up at the Eco-Power Stadium.

GK - Jonathan Mitchell Rovers' number one for now. Enough said.

RWB - Kyle Knoyle Yet to display his best form this season but likely to retain his place should Charlie Seaman continue to find himself out of the matchday squad.

CB - Tom Anderson Could be a massive part of this team once again if he can stay fit.

CB - Ro-Shaun Williams Scored his first professional goal last weekend. Could be a very good player at this level, if he can cut out the errors.