The Doncaster Rovers team expected to take on Stockport County
Doncaster Rovers will put their unbeaten run on the line against one of League Two’s most fancied teams when they take on Stockport County.
Gary McSheffrey’s side have picked up a respectable five points from their opening three games in the league, but face another tough test against the pre-season promotion favourites.
Stockport picked up their first win since returning to the Football League after an 11-year absence last weekend when they overcame Colchester United 1-0 thanks to Kyle Wootton’s second-half goal.
Meanwhile, Rovers left it late to come from behind and draw 2-2 away to AFC Wimbledon thanks to goals from Tommy Rowe and Ro-Shaun Williams.
McSheffrey revealed several players were being wrapped up in cotton wool to protect them and give them the best possible chance of making tonight’s match following the Wimbledon draw.
Here’s how The Free Press expects Doncaster to line up at the Eco-Power Stadium.