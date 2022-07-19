Doncaster Rovers' George Miller scored 12 League Two goals last season during a loan spell at Walsall.

The Doncaster Rovers, Stockport County, Bradford City and Mansfield Town players who are front runners to win League Two's golden boot

Dom Telford took the League Two golden boot honour last season with 25 goals.

By Stephen Thirkill
Tuesday, 19th July 2022, 7:17 am
Updated Tuesday, 19th July 2022, 10:37 am

Finding a 25 goal a season striker is the holy grail for all clubs and Crawley Town will feel they have pulled off a major coup in signing Telford.

Rovers best bet lies with George Miller, who scored 12 times at this level during a loan spell with Walsall.

Stockport, Bradford and Mansfield Town all have contenders to take the title as they look to find the firepower to earn promotion.

Here’s who are the frontrunners for this season’s honours, according to Bet365.

1. Paddy Madden (Stockport County)

8/1

Photo: Alex Livesey

2. Harry McKirdy (Swindon Town)

10/1

Photo: Ben Hoskins

3. Vadaine Oliver (Bradford City)

12/1

Photo: George Wood

4. Dominic Telford (Crawley Town)

12/1

Photo: Pete Norton

