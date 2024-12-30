The Doncaster Rovers pair that shook off knocks to feature in Colchester United draw

Picture Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD; Football, SkyBet; League Two; Colchester United v Doncaster Rovers; 29/12/2024 3.00pm KO Doncasters' Kyle Hurst

Doncaster Rovers brought the curtain down on 2024 with a 1-1 draw at Colchester United.

The match will probably be best remembered for Jordan Gibson's bizarre red card. Gibson, who had earlier opened the scoring only to see Lyle Taylor cancel it out, was handed a second yellow card for appearing to wipe away the white spray that referee James Durkin had put down for a Rovers free-kick. The referee deemed it to be petulance that earned Gibson an early bath and was the major talking point post-match in manager Grant McCann's press conference.

But the Northern Irishman also revealed to the Free Press that two players came through late checks in order to appear at the Jobserve Community Stadium.

Goalkeeper Ted Sharman-Lowe maintained his 100 per cent appearance record in the league whilst Kyle Hurst arrived late on in the game from the bench in what was the latest game in a manic schedule. It was Rovers' third outing in a five-match sequence stretched across just 15 days.

McCann revealed: "We had a couple of players struggling a wee bit pre-game.

"Kyle had a problem with his knee and Ted was not feeling too well the last couple of days. There was also one or two bumps and bruises from the last game but the boys just got ready to go again, which they did."

With just Richard Wood and Tom Nixon in the treatment room, Rovers will have most of their squad available for the next assignment at home to Fleetwood on New Year's Day.