Rovers trailed after just two minutes – a goal that set the tone for a tough afternoon in London.

It made for a long trip home for these fans who headed south to support their side.

Take a look at these pictures and see who you know.

Get the latest Rovers news here.

1 . Orient 4 Rovers 0 Dom Ballard hit a hat-trick as Rovers slipped to a 4-0 defeat at Leyton Orient. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD Photo Sales

2 . Orient 4 Rovers 0 Dom Ballard hit a hat-trick as Rovers slipped to a 4-0 defeat at Leyton Orient. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD Photo Sales

3 . Orient 4 Rovers 0 . Dom Ballard hit a hat-trick as Rovers slipped to a 4-0 defeat at Leyton Orient. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD Photo Sales