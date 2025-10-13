Dom Ballard hit a hat-trick as Rovers slipped to a 4-0 defeat at Leyton Orient.placeholder image
The Doncaster Rovers fans who headed to Leyton Orient - see who you know

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 13th Oct 2025, 06:00 BST
It’s five games without a win for struggling Rovers after a heavy defeat at Leyton Orient.

Rovers trailed after just two minutes – a goal that set the tone for a tough afternoon in London.

It made for a long trip home for these fans who headed south to support their side.

Take a look at these pictures and see who you know.

Get the latest Rovers news here.

1. Orient 4 Rovers 0

Dom Ballard hit a hat-trick as Rovers slipped to a 4-0 defeat at Leyton Orient. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

2. Orient 4 Rovers 0

Dom Ballard hit a hat-trick as Rovers slipped to a 4-0 defeat at Leyton Orient. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

3. Orient 4 Rovers 0 .

Dom Ballard hit a hat-trick as Rovers slipped to a 4-0 defeat at Leyton Orient. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

4. Orient 4 Rovers 0

Dom Ballard hit a hat-trick as Rovers slipped to a 4-0 defeat at Leyton Orient. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

