The danger men Bradford City must watch out for against Doncaster Rovers

Try as they might to underplay their danger, Bradford City fans will know George Miller and Caolan Lavery represent a threat this weekend.

Miller had two spells with the West Yorkshire outfit, the most recent coming in 2019, as he sojourned across the country before settling at Doncaster last summer.

Lavery was a Bradford player as recently as last season and played eight times under Mark Hughes following his appointment one year ago this week.

Doncaster Rovers striker George Miller will be looking to end his goal drought against former club Bradford City.

Neither player prospered in front of goal at the University of Bradford Stadium with just seven goals between them – six of those were Miller’s – but Saturday is a perfect opportunity to prove a point.

"It’s a special time when you play against an ex-club because there is obviously an emotional attachment there, so that brings added excitement and focus,” said Rovers chief Danny Schofield.

"I know you see some players score and they don’t celebrate, but I’m sure they are celebrating inside."

Any celebrations for Miller might also include a sigh of relief after going 13 games without a goal.

But he needs just one more to equal his best-ever tally in a single season of 12 and should surely beat that total this term.