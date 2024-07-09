Billy Sharp is back at Doncaster Rovers for a promotion push.Billy Sharp is back at Doncaster Rovers for a promotion push.
Billy Sharp is back at Doncaster Rovers for a promotion push.

The current market value of EVERY League Two squad after latest flurry of transfer window deals - including Doncaster Rovers, Bradford City, Notts County, AFC Wimbledon and the rest

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 9th Jul 2024, 06:00 BST
The summer transfer window is well underway with clubs busy revamping their squads.

The transfer activity and changes in divisions have resulted in big changes to squad values around League One.

Rovers have already made some great signings, with quality and an old favourite joining the club. It will make Rovers one of the promotion favourites for the season ahead.

Here is how much the transfermarkt.co.uk website suggests the Rovers squad is worth, along with every other League Two squad.

Let us know your thoughts via our social media channels.

Get the latest Rovers news here.

£4.68m

1. Notts County

£4.68mPhoto: Shaun Botterill

Photo Sales
£4.49m

2. Port Vale

£4.49mPhoto: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
£4.19m

3. MK Dons

£4.19mPhoto: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
£4m

4. Carlisle United

£4mPhoto: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:League TwoBradford CityNotts CountyLeague One