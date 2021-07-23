The crucial rule change set to affect Doncaster Rovers and their League One rivals

EFL

Last season clubs were permitted to make five changes per match in three separate intervals.

The changes came as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the condensed fixture list.

According to the Daily Mirror, however, the EFL will revert to the previous ruling for the upcoming season.

It means EFL managers will only be permitted to make three changes in each match from a matchday squad of 18 players in a reversal from last season’s regulations.