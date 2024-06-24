The Eco-Power Stadium has a 4.3 rating on Google reviews.The Eco-Power Stadium has a 4.3 rating on Google reviews.
The club with the best matchday experience in League Two, plus how Doncaster Rovers, Salford City, AFC Wimbledon, Gillingham, Barrow and the rest are rated

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 24th Jun 2024, 06:00 BST
Everyone will have their own opinion of what makes a good stadium visit and which is the best matchday experience in League Two.

Some will prefer big grounds like Valley Parade and Stadium MK, while other fans will no doubt prefer trips to more old school grounds like Harrogate Town.

Modern arenas like Doncaster will hit the mark for some fans for its impressive facilities, while it’s all about the atmosphere for others.

Good locations for food, transport and pubs will be key factors for other fans.

There’s no definitive answer but these are the best and worst stadiums experiences in League Two according to ratings by fans on Google. All ratings are out of five stars.

Let us know which are your favourite and least favourite League Two stadiums and why via our social media channels.

4.6 (1,068 Google reviews)

1. AFC Wimbledon

4.6 (1,068 Google reviews)Photo: JUSTIN TALLIS

4.5 (1,443 Google reviews)

2. Bradford City

4.5 (1,443 Google reviews)Photo: Pete Norton

4.5 (58 Google reviews)

3. Bromley

4.5 (58 Google reviews)Photo: Getty

4.4 (7,438 Google reviews)

4. MK Dons

4.4 (7,438 Google reviews)Photo: Harriet Lander

