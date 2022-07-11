The 20-year-old, who stands at 6ft 5in, has joined the club on a six-month loan deal from Championship side Birmingham City and found the back of the net in his first appearance against Nuneaton Borough on Saturday.

McSheffrey first spotted Andrews last season during another loan spell at Rochdale, which saw him score three goals in 17 in League Two appearances and a further two in cup competitions.

Doncaster's players celebrate Josh Andrews' goal against Nuneaton Borough.

"We were looking in the January window at what types we could bring in and he was one I made the phone call about to (Birmingham coach) Craig Gardner,” said McSheffrey, who spent four years with the Blues as a player from 2006 to 2010.

"He had an ankle injury at the time so it was a bit of a non-starter, but I kept my eyes on him and kept in contact with them (Birmingham).”

New Birmingham boss John Eustace is a former teammate of McSheffrey’s from their days at Coventry City and helped get the deal over the line along with Gardner and Blues’ loan manager, Martin O’Connor.

"I know them all really well so it was good that we got it done quite quick when we initially made the serious call on Wednesday,” the Rovers boss added.

McSheffrey wanted the option of having a physical presence at the top of the pitch after allowing Joe Dodoo to leave the club last month.

"As a second striker I used to love playing off a big man,” he said.

“I definitely think we need that type in the squad to get the best out of our other strikers as well, or a (Lee) Tomlin-type player with his one-touch play.”

Tomlin, who has played for the likes of Bristol City, Middlesbrough and Cardiff, is currently on trial with Rovers and started in the 2-0 win over Nuneaton.

On Andrews, McSheffrey added: "He’s a big target man but he’s got a soft touch and brings players into the game really well. I’m delighted we’ve got him.