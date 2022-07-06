The best Doncaster Rovers players of the last decade

As the new season goes ever closer, we’ve put together this list of Rovers’ best players in recent years.
Things may be uncertain in DN4, following a catastrophic relegation, but let’s reminisce about the good times – and the players that made them – for now.
It’s worth mentioning this list will be based off performances solely in the past ten years – therefore, Billy Sharp and Richie Wellens both sadly miss out.
1. 11. Mallik Wilks
While temperamental, there was little stopping Mallik Wilks on his best day. Fast, powerful and with an acute eye for goal, he terrified full backs during the 18/19 campaign, scoring 16 goals in all competitions.
Photo: Nathan Stirk
2. 10. Tom Anderson
Last season was a rough one for Anderson, but we mustn't forget how monolithic the man can be when defending the box. An heroically brave centre half, he can always be relied upon to throw himself into harm's way for the good of the team.
Photo: Nathan Stirk
3. 9. Andy Butler
The less said about his managerial stint, the better - but it's impossible to forget how solid Butler was at the back during his stay in DN4. A powerful defender with excellent positioning, he was also capable of scoring the odd goal here and there.
Photo: Pete Norton
4. 8. David Cotterill
There are very few players in Rovers' history who could cross a ball as well as David Cotterill. A wizard from dead ball scenarios and with a wicked right foot, he was an intergral cog in the machine that was Donny's 2012/13 side.
Photo: Robin Parker