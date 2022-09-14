News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Doncaster have scored created 86 chances this season, with an 11.6% conversion rate.

The best and worst League Two teams at converting goal scoring chances - and where Doncaster Rovers, Stevenage, Tranmere Rovers, Walsall, Bradford City, Carlisle United and every other side sit in our alternative table

So often we hear a manager bemoaning his side’s lack of cutting edge.

By Stephen Thirkill
Wednesday, 14th September 2022, 8:02 am
Updated Wednesday, 14th September 2022, 8:23 am

You could write the post match quotes before the final whistle sounds – ‘We need to be more ruthless in front of goal’ or ‘We have to start taking our chances’ are just two of the variations.

Scoring when you’re on top and taking your chances is of course the name of the game and one that any top side will possess.

But just which sides in League Two are the duds when it comes to putting chances away and who are the teams you can’t allow a sniff on goal.

Here we have all the answers courtesy of the transfermarkt.co.uk website.

Let us know your thoughts via our social media channels.

Get all the latest Rovers news, here.

1. Gillingham

Shots 71 Goals 2 Ratio: - 2.8 %

Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales

2. Rochdale

Shots: 91 Goals: 5 Ratio: 5.5%

Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales

3. Harrogate Town

Shots: 103 Goals: 6 Ratio: 5.8%

Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales

4. Hartlepool United

Shots: 84 Goals: 6 Ratio: 7.1%

Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
League TwoTranmere RoversBradford City
Next Page
Page 1 of 6