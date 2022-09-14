You could write the post match quotes before the final whistle sounds – ‘We need to be more ruthless in front of goal’ or ‘We have to start taking our chances’ are just two of the variations.

Scoring when you’re on top and taking your chances is of course the name of the game and one that any top side will possess.

But just which sides in League Two are the duds when it comes to putting chances away and who are the teams you can’t allow a sniff on goal.

Here we have all the answers courtesy of the transfermarkt.co.uk website.

1. Gillingham Shots 71 Goals 2 Ratio: - 2.8 % Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

2. Rochdale Shots: 91 Goals: 5 Ratio: 5.5% Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

3. Harrogate Town Shots: 103 Goals: 6 Ratio: 5.8% Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

4. Hartlepool United Shots: 84 Goals: 6 Ratio: 7.1% Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales