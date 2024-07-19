Games against the likes of Chesterfield, MK Dons, Swindon Town and the like are sure to bring plenty more big crowds to town.

More than 3.3m fans watched League Two football last season, with Rovers attracting big crowds all season.

But how do those crowds compare with the likes of Port Vale, Colchester United, AFC Wimbledon and the rest of League Two?

Here we look at the alternative League Two table, based on crowd averages.

The figures come from the transfermarkt.co.uk website. Let us know your thoughts via our social media channels.