Doncaster Rovers fans turned out in big numbers last season.

The average attendance of EVERY League Two club last season and how Doncaster Rovers compare to Port Vale, Cheltenman Town, Gillingham and the rest

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 19th Jul 2024, 06:00 GMT
Rovers can look forward to some great games this season as they push for promotion from League Two.

Games against the likes of Chesterfield, MK Dons, Swindon Town and the like are sure to bring plenty more big crowds to town.

More than 3.3m fans watched League Two football last season, with Rovers attracting big crowds all season.

But how do those crowds compare with the likes of Port Vale, Colchester United, AFC Wimbledon and the rest of League Two?

Here we look at the alternative League Two table, based on crowd averages.

The figures come from the transfermarkt.co.uk website. Let us know your thoughts via our social media channels.

17,088

1. Bradford City

17,088 Photo: Shaun Botterill

10,899

2. Notts County

10,899 Photo: Shaun Botterill

8,483

3. Swindon Town

8,483 Photo: Getty

8,000

4. Carlisle United

8,000 Photo: Pete Norton

