The 11 Doncaster Rovers players whose contracts are nearing expiry - gallery

Grant McCann has already vowed that he is only aiming for one thing - the League Two title. As such it is set to be a summer of change with incomings and outgoings inevitable.

In terms of the latter there are as many as 11 players whose deals, as it stands, are due to expire on July 1. Rovers have to inform players of their decisions by the third Saturday in May (this coming Saturday, May 18). That is also the deadline for telling the EFL, although it is not always immediately made public. Some clubs will say who is departing but also say they are in discussions.

In terms of Rovers, speaking immediately after last week's loss to Crewe McCann said: "Now this (play-offs) is done we'll put deadlines on the players to say yes or no. Ultimately if it gets to that deadline and we haven't agreed anything, we can't wait forever."

Here, we look at the 11 players whose deals expire this summer.

1 . Picture Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD; Football, SkyBet; League Two; Colchester United v Doncaster Rovers; 23/4/2024 7.45pm; JobServe Community Stadium; Howard Roe 07973739229; Doncasters' Harrison Biggins celebates his goal with Luke Molyneux Harrison Biggins and Luke Molyneux were key men in Rovers' march to the play-offs last season. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD Photo Sales

2 . Maxime Biamou The Frenchman only arrived at DN4 in late February and scored twice in seven outings before injury curtailed his season. Offered something different during his short spell in the side. Be intriguing to see if Rovers do offer him something and if he's willing to stick around. Photo: HOWARD ROE Photo Sales

3 . Harrison Biggins The midfielder enjoyed a tremendous end to the season, scoring in his final three appearances of the campaign. Really stepped up during the record-equalling winning run, playing a big role. Likely to have suitors elsewhere, but would be a big fillip if Rovers could tie him down. Photo: Richard Sellers Photo Sales