That winning feeling! Check out our picture gallery from Doncaster Rovers' big win against Accrington

Olowu got on the scoresheet in the win against Accrington Stanley and then whipped the home crowd up following the final whistle with his orchestrated arm waving.

At long last a sense of joy and happiness had returned to the Eco-Power Stadium. That winning feeling!

And the bond appears to be strengthening between Rovers’ long-suffering supporters and Gary McSheffrey’s new-look team who are not prepared to go down without a fight.

Re-live a positive night for Rovers by checking out our picture gallery...

1. Dan the man Dan Gardner was influential in midfield.

2. If you don't shoot you don't score Josh Martin got a stroke of luck as his shot took a big deflection and looped over the Accrington goalkeeper.

3. Oh my Josh Josh Martin celebrates putting Rovers ahead.

4. All smiles Josh Martin celebrates his goal with his teammates.