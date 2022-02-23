Joseph Olowu celebrates his goal. Picture: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

That winning feeling! Check out our picture gallery from Doncaster Rovers' big win against Accrington

Doncaster Rovers fans savoured the moment as Joseph Olowu led the post-match celebrations at the Eco-Power Stadium.

By Paul Goodwin
Wednesday, 23rd February 2022, 12:15 pm
Updated Wednesday, 23rd February 2022, 12:31 pm

Olowu got on the scoresheet in the win against Accrington Stanley and then whipped the home crowd up following the final whistle with his orchestrated arm waving.

At long last a sense of joy and happiness had returned to the Eco-Power Stadium. That winning feeling!

And the bond appears to be strengthening between Rovers’ long-suffering supporters and Gary McSheffrey’s new-look team who are not prepared to go down without a fight.

Re-live a positive night for Rovers by checking out our picture gallery...

1. Dan the man

Dan Gardner was influential in midfield.

Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

Photo Sales

2. If you don't shoot you don't score

Josh Martin got a stroke of luck as his shot took a big deflection and looped over the Accrington goalkeeper.

Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

Photo Sales

3. Oh my Josh

Josh Martin celebrates putting Rovers ahead.

Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

Photo Sales

4. All smiles

Josh Martin celebrates his goal with his teammates.

Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

Photo Sales
Accrington
Next Page
Page 1 of 3