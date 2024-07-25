'Terry's not telling me we need to sell' - Grant McCann on how Doncaster Rovers are future-proofing

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann says the club are always looking to tie down more of their assets to long-term contracts.

The last few months have seen a clutch of players pen extended terms, including the likes of Owen Bailey and Luke Molyneux. It is not a tactic that many clubs operating at League Two level are willing or able to employ, with each summer often bringing about a huge turnover in terms of incomings and outgoings.

McCann is determined to opt against that and wants to future-proof Rovers so that they are a stronger and more stable club. He believes that they now have "12 or 13 assets" and has not ruled out more players winning longer-term deals.

He also emphatically says that the club are not under pressure to sell any star players - but that they are now at least in a position where they have covered themselves sufficiently if clubs do come calling with big-money offers.

Speaking about the topic, he said: "Conversations (about contracts) are happening all the time to make sure we tie down our assets.

"I had a meeting with the owners out in Portugal and we feel we've got 12/13 assets. And when I say assets I mean players at a really good age who can develop.

"I'm not saying we want to sell anyone, but it helps sometimes when you can make that one sale for the sustainability and stuff like that. It's not like a pressing matter and Terry's (Bramall) not telling me we need to sell somebody.

"I think it's just the best way forward for the club rather than just chopping and changing all the time. Like I say, I think we've got some really good assets here."