Teams to do battle for Business Cup

The 2019 DB4C Business Community Cup takes centre stage at the Keepmoat Stadium tonight.

Two teams of businessmen from across the borough – managed by former Rovers stars Tim Ryan and Jan Budtz – will battle it out for the cup.

The event will raise money for the Children’s Air Ambulance (TCAA).

Sharon Evans, community fundraising officer for TCAA, said: “Friday is set to be a great event.

“There will be entertainment for all the family with the chance to meet Donny Dog, a kids’ penalty shoot-out competition and live music from local indie rock and roll band ‘The Outcharms’ will be playing a setlist before kick off.

“We would like to thank DB4C for their support towards our lifesaving charity.”

Kick off is at 6.45pm. Gates open at 5.15pm. Admission is £5 for adults, £3 concessions.