Talisman of Doncaster Rovers' promotion rivals looks to Zlatan Ibrahimovic for injury inspiration

The League Two promotion race remains unpredictable as ever, after another weekend of eventful results in the fourth tier.

Doncaster Rovers took a watching brief after their trip to Salford City was re-scheduled after a raft of international call-ups. Grant McCann's side ended the weekend in fifth spot after Port Vale overtook them with a late win at home to Morecambe. Elsewhere, AFC Wimbledon threw away a two-goal lead at home to Barrow to draw 2-2 whilst Notts County and Crewe played out a goalless stalemate.

Leaders Walsall continue to splutter as they were held to a draw at Gillingham. That allowed Bradford to go within a point of the Saddlers, thanks to a convincing 4-1 home win against a Colchester side that had been on a terrific winning run.

The Bantams look well-placed with just eight games left and that includes a white-hot derby against Rovers in DN4 in a month's time.

Bradford City v Swindon Town. Bantams Andy Cook. Photograph by Tony Johnson. 14th December 2024

Even more impressive is that they've gone on a fine run without talismanic striker Andy Cook. He suffered an ACL injury on New Year's Day and has had to watch their terrific run from the sidelines.

Speaking ahead of the run-in, the 34-year-old says he has taken inspiration from veteran striking legend Zlatan Ibrahimovic as he looks to play into his forties.

He told the BBC: "The day I found out I had done my ACL I was straight on to Google and searching players who had done it because I was 34 years old and I'd never had a serious injury before.

"I was looking at Zlatan. He did it at 38 and 40 and he came back and played but people are saying Andy Cook will be done? No, that's not going to be the case. I've got it in me to come back from this.

"[Alan] Shearer, my idol, did it in when he was younger and came back and scored 30-odd goals in a season. I'm not saying I'm going to do that but why can't I come back and play on until I'm 40 like Zlatan?"

Rovers' meeting with City on April 26 is their final home game of the regular season.