'Taken a bit of time' - Doncaster Rovers star on bedding into his new surroundings

Jordan Gibson has spoken of the bedding-in process that he's undergone since arriving at Doncaster Rovers in the summer.

The winger checked into DN4 on a free transfer after leaving previous club Carlisle. Last Saturday saw him post his best performance in a red-and-white shirt so far, scoring twice in the emphatic win over local rivals Grimsby Town.

Gibson was a menace all afternoon, earning rave reviews from his manager and even becoming the subject of a viral new terrace chant from those in the away end at Blundell Park.

Rovers raced into a 3-0 lead at the break with any chance of a comeback stubbed out when the hosts' Harvey Rodgers was sent off in the wake of Gibson's second goal.

"The performance from the lads in the second half was so professional," Gibson reflected. "We kept the ball, kept it moving side to side and ensured we got the three points.

"The back four was immense. Obviously losing Joe Olowu last minute meant it was a bit of a makeshift back four but they did incredibly well. We were all disappointed against Chesterfield but we've shown our quality by getting two wins on the bounce. That's what this group is all about. If we do lose a game then we make sure that we don't lose two or three in a row. We make sure there's a reaction and we've done well."

Jordan Gibson has scored three and created two goals in his first ten league games for Rovers.

The game saw Gibson and fellow goalscorer Luke Molyneux both earn recalls. For the former, he fully repaid the faith shown in him by Grant McCann after a clutch of below-par showings. Speaking to the Free Press, he opened up about his first few months at the club: "To come in today and get a start, I k had to back it up.

"I've had loads of meetings with the manager and he's shown me clips of runs that he wants me to make. It's taken a bit of time to get used to it, and also the press as well."He wants us to be aggressive and front-footed so it's about getting the timings right and stuff like that. I think that was maybe one of the reasons he took me out on Tuesday (against Barrow) so I could just sit on the sidelines and just get a different look at it. But it's a great philosophy and style to play in."