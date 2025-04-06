Jamie Sterry and Rob Street hit late goals to give Rovers a crucial win at Cheltenham.Jamie Sterry and Rob Street hit late goals to give Rovers a crucial win at Cheltenham.
Take a look at our best pictures of the Doncaster Rovers fans who headed to Cheltenham Town and see who you know

Stephen Thirkill
Stephen Thirkill

Published 6th Apr 2025, 13:00 BST
Sterry struck with a minute to go, before Street made the points safe in stoppage-time.

Rovers are now two points outside the automatic promotion places and with a game in hand on plummeting Walsall.

Here are just some of the fans who saw Rovers give their promotion bid a big boost. Take a look and see who you know.

1. Cheltenham 0 Rovers 2

Jamie Sterry and Rob Street hit late goals to give Rovers a crucial win at Cheltenham. Photo: Howard Roe/ahpix.com

2. Cheltenham 0 Rovers 2

Jamie Sterry and Rob Street hit late goals to give Rovers a crucial win at Cheltenham. Photo: Howard Roe/ahpix.com

3. Cheltenham 0 Rovers 2

Jamie Sterry and Rob Street hit late goals to give Rovers a crucial win at Cheltenham. Photo: Howard Roe/ahpix.com

4. Cheltenham 0 Rovers 2

Jamie Sterry and Rob Street hit late goals to give Rovers a crucial win at Cheltenham. Photo: Howard Roe/ahpix.com

