Sterry struck with a minute to go, before Street made the points safe in stoppage-time.
Rovers are now two points outside the automatic promotion places and with a game in hand on plummeting Walsall.
Here are just some of the fans who saw Rovers give their promotion bid a big boost. Take a look and see who you know.
1. Cheltenham 0 Rovers 2
Jamie Sterry and Rob Street hit late goals to give Rovers a crucial win at Cheltenham. Photo: Howard Roe/ahpix.com
