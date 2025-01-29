Picture by Howard Roe/AHPIX.com;Football; Barrow v Doncaster Rovers ; 29/1/2025 KO 8.00 pm; ;SO Legal Stadium Rovers celebrate Luke Molyneux goalPicture by Howard Roe/AHPIX.com;Football; Barrow v Doncaster Rovers ; 29/1/2025 KO 8.00 pm; ;SO Legal Stadium Rovers celebrate Luke Molyneux goal
Picture by Howard Roe/AHPIX.com;Football; Barrow v Doncaster Rovers ; 29/1/2025 KO 8.00 pm; ;SO Legal Stadium Rovers celebrate Luke Molyneux goal

'Swagger', 'a terror' - Doncaster Rovers player ratings from terrific away win at Barrow

By Ricky Charlesworth
Published 29th Jan 2025, 21:57 BST
Doncaster Rovers made it three league wins on the bounce with an impressive 3-1 victory away at Barrow.

Luke Molyneux looked to have an early decent shout for a penalty when Barrow stopper Paul Farman dashed out and appeared to clip him in the area - although referee Seb Stockbridge was having none of it.

It didn't deter Rovers though as it wasn't long before they were celebrating the opener - and Molyneux played a large part in it. He recycled a free-kick that Owen Bailey fed across goal and there was Joseph Olowu to turn home from a few yards out. Incredibly, the lead was doubled almost immediately from kick-off as Kyle Cameron's awful pass was pounced on by Molyneux who finished with aplomb.

Rovers looked to be holding their hosts at arms-length right until the cusp of half-time when Emile Acquah got the slightest of touches to an inswinging corner to reduce the arrears to 1-2.

The second half was far from easy on the eye, with genuine chances at a premium until Molyneux killed off any Barrow comeback with his second of the night. He played a quick one-two with Ethan Ennis from a corner before unleashing a cross-shot that looped over Farman to seal a vital win.

It moves Rovers up to second in League Two, nine points behind leaders Walsall. Here's our Rovers player ratings from Cumbria:

A few question marks could possibly be thrown his way over command of his area for Barrow's goal from a corner just before the interval. Other than that, he mopped up bits and pieces nicely.

1. Ted Sharman-Lowe 7

A few question marks could possibly be thrown his way over command of his area for Barrow's goal from a corner just before the interval. Other than that, he mopped up bits and pieces nicely. Photo: Tony Johnson

Photo Sales
Put in his fair share of clearances as he helped weather the second half storm. Linked nicely with Molyneux all night.

2. Jamie Sterry 7

Put in his fair share of clearances as he helped weather the second half storm. Linked nicely with Molyneux all night. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

Photo Sales
A stabbed finish that a centre-forward would be proud of for the opener. Racked up double figures in terms of clearances. Getting more and more important that Rovers extend his contract.

3. Joseph Olowu 9

A stabbed finish that a centre-forward would be proud of for the opener. Racked up double figures in terms of clearances. Getting more and more important that Rovers extend his contract. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

Photo Sales
Was right up for the physical battle that Barrow presented. High on the tackle count and dug in during a second half that was far from pretty.

4. Jay McGrath 8

Was right up for the physical battle that Barrow presented. High on the tackle count and dug in during a second half that was far from pretty. Photo: Tony Johnson

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice