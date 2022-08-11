Doncaster Rovers are being given a 40% chance of victory at AFC Wimbledon.

Supercomputer predicts the most likely result for AFC Wimbledon v Doncaster Rovers, Leyton Orient v Mansfield Town, Northampton Town v Hartlepool United, Stockport County v Colchester United and every other League Two game

It’s been a promising start for Doncaster Rovers in their first two games of the season.

By Stephen Thirkill
Thursday, 11th August 2022, 11:49 am

Four paints gained so far will look pretty decent if it becomes seven points out on nine this Saturday.

Doncaster travel to AFC Wimbledon this weekend for a tough looking fixture, with supercomputer predicting an away win is the most likely result.

Elsewhere in the league Walsall and Stevenage defend their perfects record against each other.

It promises to be another tough away day for Mansfield Town with Leyton Orient likely to be a tough nut to crack. The latest supercomputer predictions suggest punters will be better served backing a home win.

Doncaster Rovers got their first win of the season last weekend against Sutton United. They face another London outfit this weekend when they travel to AFC Wimbledon.

Promotion-chasing Northampton Town will be expecting three points when they host relegation favourites Hartlepool United.

Here’s how supercomputer sees every League Two match going this weekend.

Get all the latest Rovers news here.

1. AFC Wimbledon v Doncaster Rovers

Home win: 33% Draw: 27% Away win: 40%

Photo: Bruce Rollinson

2. Bradford City v Newport

Home win: 43% Draw: 27% Away win: 30%

Photo: Bruce Rollinson

3. Carlisle United v Swindon Town

Home win: 27% Draw: 28% Away win: 45%

Photo: Pete Norton

4. Harrogate Town v Crawley Town

Home win: 42% Draw: 25% Away win: 33%

Photo: JPCO Sport

