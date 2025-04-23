Doncaster Rovers can win promotion if they match Walsall's result this weekend. Rovers host Bradford while Walsall welcome Accrington to town.Doncaster Rovers can win promotion if they match Walsall's result this weekend. Rovers host Bradford while Walsall welcome Accrington to town.
Doncaster Rovers can win promotion if they match Walsall's result this weekend. Rovers host Bradford while Walsall welcome Accrington to town.

Supercomputer predicts League Two's top three as Doncaster Rovers, Port Vale and Bradford City close in on automatic promotion

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 23rd Apr 2025, 12:05 BST
Rovers have one foot in League Two after the Easter Monday win over Colchester United.

The win sent Rovers top of the table and gives them a four point cushion on Walsall with two games to go.

Promotion can now be secured with victory over Bradford on Saturday, though Rovers will still go up if they match Walsall’s result at home to Accrington.

Here a supercomputer – produced by footballwebpages.co.uk – has predicted which sides are destined for the top three

Give us your views on all things Rovers via our social media channels.

Get all the build-up to the weekend game and reaction here.

82pts (+23)

1. Doncaster Rovers

82pts (+23) Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

Photo Sales
80pts (+18)

2. Port Vale

80pts (+18) Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
78pts (+23)

3. Walsall

78pts (+23) Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

Photo Sales
78pts (+19)

4. Bradford City

78pts (+19) Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:League TwoPort ValeBradford CityPromotionWalsallBradfordAccrington
News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice