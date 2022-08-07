There are now five 100 per cent records still standing, with Barrow and Stevenage two of the surprise teams in that group. Walsall lead the table but supercomputer is expecting a big slide down the table as the season goes on.

At the other end, Stockport County – heavily fancied by the bookies ahead of the season – have slumped down the predicted table following two straight defeats. They are one of four teams yet to get a point and are given a 16 per cent chance of being relegated.

Mansfield Town and Doncaster bagged their first win of the season, while fellow promotion-chasers Colchester are up and running after a draw with Carlisle United.

Here’s how the final table will look according to the supercomputer

1. Salford City - 87pts (+36) Promotion chances: 65%

2. Doncaster Rovers - 74pts (+16) Promotion chance: 33%

3. Mansfield Town - 73pts (+14) Promotion chance: 31%

4. Northampton Town - 73pts (+14) Promotion chance: 30%