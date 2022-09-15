News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster Rovers are currently seventh in the table, with supercomputer predicting they will secure a play-off place at the end of the season.

Supercomputer: Doncaster Rovers' new predicted finish after defeat to Barrow - plus where Bradford City, Tranmere Rovers, Stevenage, Grimsby Town and every other League Two side are predicted to finish

Doncaster Rovers were beaten in midweek at Barrow to leave them seventh in the table.

By Stephen Thirkill
Thursday, 15th September 2022, 12:14 pm
Updated Thursday, 15th September 2022, 12:16 pm

Rovers have now lost two in a row, but supercomputer is still backing them to be in the promotion mix at the end of the season.

They will face Swindon Town in a play-off showdown and have a 29 per cent chance of promotion.

But how will surprise packages Stevenage and Barrow end the season? Are they here to stay or is it just a flash in the plan?

Here are all the answers according to the supercomputer.

Give us your predictions on how the season will go via our social media channels.

Get all your latest Rovers news here.

1. Salford City - 88pts (+35)

Promotion chances: 70%

Photo: Chris Holloway

2. Leyton Orient - 85pts (+27)

Promotion chance: 59%

Photo: Pete Norton

3. Northampton Town - 78pts (+20)

Promotion chances: 42%

Photo: Pete Norton

4. Mansfield Town - 76pts (+20)

Promotion chances: 38%

Photo: Chris Holloway

