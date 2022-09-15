Supercomputer: Doncaster Rovers' new predicted finish after defeat to Barrow - plus where Bradford City, Tranmere Rovers, Stevenage, Grimsby Town and every other League Two side are predicted to finish
Doncaster Rovers were beaten in midweek at Barrow to leave them seventh in the table.
Thursday, 15th September 2022, 12:14 pm
Updated
Thursday, 15th September 2022, 12:16 pm
Rovers have now lost two in a row, but supercomputer is still backing them to be in the promotion mix at the end of the season.
They will face Swindon Town in a play-off showdown and have a 29 per cent chance of promotion.
But how will surprise packages Stevenage and Barrow end the season? Are they here to stay or is it just a flash in the plan?
Here are all the answers according to the supercomputer.
Give us your predictions on how the season will go via our social media channels.
Get all your latest Rovers news here.
Page 1 of 6