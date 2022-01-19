Sunderland journalist gives his thoughts on Doncaster Rovers new boy Ollie Younger: 'I think he'll have a good career'

Ollie Younger

The 22-year-old has signed an 18-month deal at the Eco-Power Stadium and will be looking to establish himself as a fully fledged EFL player after seeing his opportunities limited with the Black Cats.

We spoke to the Sunderland Echo’s Phil Smith to get the lowdown on Rovers’ new arrival.

Q: How has his time at the Stadium of Light played out?

PS: “They signed him 18 months ago after he’d been released by Burnley. The U23s had just had a really bad season and they finished towards the bottom of their league.

“He was brought in with a dual focus of helping to improve that team and also then try to stake a claim in the Papa John’s Trophy and push his way through.

“He did pretty well in the Papa John’s and he made his league debut in the second half of the season against Rochdale and did well.

“They gave him a new contract last summer on improved terms because they were impressed with his impact.

“This season has been pretty similar with him doing well in the cup games but he’s never quite kicked on.

“I don’t think they were necessarily looking to move him on but he’s 22 now and although I think they would have been quite happy to keep him to have the strength in the squad and be there as an option for cover, I think realistically at this stage he needs to be playing a lot more regularly.”

Q: How would you describe him as a player?

PS: “I’d say from what I’ve seen he’s quite old fashioned and what you’d probably describe as a proper centre half.

“He’s good in the air, likes a tackle and he’s sharp enough.

“He’s played at right back for Sunderland but that was more due to injuries and I would definitely say he’s quite an orthodox centre half.

“I think he’ll have a good career.

“We’ve not seen enough of him in the league to know exactly what level he’s at but since he’s arrived he’s made a good impression.”

Q: Do you think he will kick on with more first team opportunities?

PS: “He’s not really put a foot wrong when he’s been called upon, especially in the cups.

“I think with Sunderland in the pressure of a promotion spot, it’s hard to give regular opportunities to someone who is ultimately untested.

“He has looked the part and I have no doubts that he will play a lot of football league games and have a good career.

“Looking forward, I think he could develop pretty quickly over the next few years.”

