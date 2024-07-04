Here we bring you the latest summer transfer window news, gossip and more from across League One and Two for Thursday July 4.
Join the debate on our social media channels.
1. Antony Evans
Huddersfield Town are close to signing in-demand Bristol Rovers ace Antony Evans, according to a report by BristolLive. They are said to be in pole position ahead of Birmingham and Portsmouth for his signing.Photo: Getty Images
2. Ronnie Edwards
Ronnie Edwards has left Peterborough United for Southampton, who won promotion back to the Premier League last season, in a multi-million pound deal. The 21 year-old signed a long-term contract with the Saints on Wednesday, ending months of speculation about his future.Photo: Getty Images
3. Liam Kelly
League Two side MK Dons are in advanced talks with Crawley Town to sign their 28-year-old midfielder Liam Kelly, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke. Kelly, who has just reached the 100 League Two appearances milestone, finished last season with 18 goal contributions in 40 matches for Crawley Town.Photo: Getty Images
4. Max Sanders
Crewe Alexandra has announced that midfielder Max Sanders has signed for the club from League One Leyton Orient for an undisclosed fee. The 25-year-old midfielder only joined The O’s last summer but struggled with injuries throughout the season, and joins The Railwaymen on a two-year contract, becoming their fourth signing of the Summer Window.Photo: Getty Images
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.