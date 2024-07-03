Birmingham City are attempting to hijack Huddersfield Town’s bid to sign Antony Evans, The Real EFL is reporting. Evans has put together a string of strong seasons for the Gas. After a standout year during the 2021/22 season, where Rovers would gain promotion to the third tier, Evans has taken the step-up in his strideBirmingham City are attempting to hijack Huddersfield Town’s bid to sign Antony Evans, The Real EFL is reporting. Evans has put together a string of strong seasons for the Gas. After a standout year during the 2021/22 season, where Rovers would gain promotion to the third tier, Evans has taken the step-up in his stride
Birmingham City are attempting to hijack Huddersfield Town’s bid to sign Antony Evans, The Real EFL is reporting. Evans has put together a string of strong seasons for the Gas. After a standout year during the 2021/22 season, where Rovers would gain promotion to the third tier, Evans has taken the step-up in his stride

Summer transfer window: Birmingham City set to splash more cash on midfielder, Wrexham keen on Millwall duo, Charlton Athletic add to ranks and Colchester sign ex MK Dons striker

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 28th May 2024, 10:23 BST
Updated 3rd Jul 2024, 07:34 BST
The transfer window is in full swing and the deals are flooding in around the EFL.

Here we bring you the latest summer transfer window news, gossip and more from across League One and Two for Wednesday July 3.

Join the debate on our social media channels.

Birmingham City are attempting to hijack Huddersfield Town’s bid to sign Antony Evans, The Real EFL is reporting. Evans has put together a string of strong seasons for the Gas. After a standout year during the 2021/22 season, where Rovers would gain promotion to the third tier, Evans has taken the step-up in his stride

1. Antony Evans

Birmingham City are attempting to hijack Huddersfield Town’s bid to sign Antony Evans, The Real EFL is reporting. Evans has put together a string of strong seasons for the Gas. After a standout year during the 2021/22 season, where Rovers would gain promotion to the third tier, Evans has taken the step-up in his stridePhoto: Getty Images

Photo Sales
According to the South London Press, Wrexham are reportedly keen on landing Millwall duo Wes Harding and Tom Bradshaw to bolster their backline and attack respectively.

2. Wes Harding

According to the South London Press, Wrexham are reportedly keen on landing Millwall duo Wes Harding and Tom Bradshaw to bolster their backline and attack respectively.Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Charlton Athletic have signed Maty Godden from Coventry City. He had a year left on his Coventry contract but having dropped down the pecking order, he opted for a summer exit.

3. Matt Godden

Charlton Athletic have signed Maty Godden from Coventry City. He had a year left on his Coventry contract but having dropped down the pecking order, he opted for a summer exit.Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Port Vale have confirmed the capture of former defender Connor Hall for an undisclosed fee from League Two rivals Colchester United. The 31-year-old is Darren Moore’s seventh signing of the summer, as he bolsters his squad ahead of the 2024/2025 League Two campaign.

4. Connor Hall

Port Vale have confirmed the capture of former defender Connor Hall for an undisclosed fee from League Two rivals Colchester United. The 31-year-old is Darren Moore’s seventh signing of the summer, as he bolsters his squad ahead of the 2024/2025 League Two campaign.Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:Birmingham CityWrexhamMillwallCharlton AthleticMK DonsEFLLeague One

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.