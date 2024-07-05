Here we bring you the latest summer transfer window news, gossip and more from across League One and Two for Friday July 5.
1. Antony Evans
Huddersfield Town manager Michael Duff believes the Terriers have signed a leader and technician who is just entering his prime as Antony Evans has completed his move from Bristol Rovers, ending his three-year stay at Rovers.Photo: Getty Images
2. Emil Hansson
VI is reporting that Emil Hansson is set to leave Heracles to join Birmingham City. The forward is likely to cost the midlands club around €2m as they look to bounce back from relegation to League One. Hansson was under contract in the Eredivisie until 2025 but it appears that the club are happy to cash in on him this summerPhoto: Getty Images
3. Tyreik Wright
Tyreik Wright has joined Bradford City from Plymouth Argyle on an initial two-year deal. Wright has had two previous loan stints with City and has become the club's fifth new face of the summer.Photo: Getty Images
4. Liam Kelly
League Two side MK Dons have completed the signing of Crawley Town midfielder Liam Kelly. Kelly, who has just reached the 100 League Two appearances milestone, finished last season with 18 goal contributions in 40 matches for Crawley on their way to promotion.Photo: Getty Images
