Story of the game as ten man Doncaster Rovers lose heavily at Bolton Wanderers

SO POSITIVE, THEN SO DISASTROUS

That one is a tough one to take, but it doesn’t ease the pain of another defeat on the road for Rovers.

They started superbly and arguably drew the blueprint for future away performances with tenacity in midfield, quick breaks forward and incisive passing.

But they failed to take their golden opportunity through Jon Taylor and they were punished in the most devastating fashion.

It was suckerpunch to concede the opening goal but then came the sending off, about which debate will rage long into the night.

Conceding a second, and in sloppy fashion, was the last thing Rovers needed before the break and it gave themselves a mountain to climb in the second half.

It could have been much worse, particularly when conceding a third with more than half an hour to go. And Rovers deserve credit for attentive defending.

But it is another damaging defeat, despite the circumstances.

And there is a big ask to respond positively.

9.54pm ALL OVER

9.52pm ADDED TIME

TWO minutes

88min CHANCE

Nathan Delfouneso clips the ball over the bar from a great position after latching onto a Declan John ball into the box.

83min CHANCE

Declan John drills the ball across goal and forces Louis Jones to tip the ball over.

69min IT’S GOING TO BE A LONG FINAL QUARTER

Rovers are penned into their own half and showing no signs of getting out. Bolton are pushing everyone into the opposition half and Rovers are firmly backs to the wall.

Its’s damage limitation and it’s going to be difficult not to suffer more with the pattern of the game as it is.

68min CLOSE

Afolayan sees a shot deflect wide for a corner. Relentless danger for Rovers.

67min SUBSTITUTION

Jon Taylor is replaced by Tiago Cukur.

57min GOAL BOLTON

A third for the hosts as a shot deflects up off Branden Horton and loops into the back of the net.

Massively unfortunate.

54min ANOTHER OPPORTUNITY

Ricardo Santos curls a first time effort wide from the edge of the area.

52min BIG CHANCE

It probably should have been three for the hosts as Elias Kachunga races into the box to meet a cross from Afolayan but sends his header wide.

REALLY NOT SURE HOW WE’RE IN THIS POSITION

Rovers are two goals and one man down in a game they were enjoying much the better of.

They have been viciously punished for failing to take the most glorious of opportunities for Jon Taylor.

And in the space of a few minutes the game has gone completely away from them.

They were carved open for the first time as Doyle grabbed the opener.

And then came the sending off, which looked exceptionally harsh and fuelled by the reaction of the home players more than anything else.

They have done themselves no favours with being picked off for a second in stoppage time far too easily.

Both goals were avoidable and the missed chance was the turning point in the game.

HALF TIME

And Rovers somehow find themselves two goals down in this game with a mountain to climb.

45+6min GOAL BOLTON

And the lead is doubled

8.47pm ADDED TIME

Five minutes

44min SENDING OFF

Joseph Olowu is shown a straight red card for a challenge on Dapo Afolayan.

It looked massively harsh but the reaction of the Bolton players certainly did not do Olowu any favours.

41min CHANCE

Tom Anderson meets a deep free kick and turns the ball back into the middle where it ricochets off a Bolton defender and goes narrowly wide.

40min YELLOW CARD

Richie Wellens is booked for protestations

37min GOAL BOLTON

Eoin Doyle puts the hosts ahead

31min SUBSTITUTION

Lloyd Isgrove is forced off injured for Bolton with George Johnstone heading on for the hosts.

25min HUGE MISS

Rovers should be ahead in this game.

Aidan Barlow did superbly to send Joe Dodoo through and the striker touched the ball across to Jon Taylor who was in total space on the right of the box. But the winger lashed a shot over the bar when he really should have scored.

14min GIVING AS GOOD AS THEY’VE GOT

This has been a very open game so far and Rovers are doing well to exploit the big spaces that Bolton are leaving in behind.

8 min VERY OPEN

It’s been a really open start to this game and Bolton have looked the more threatening in these early stages.

8.01pm UNDERWAY

Elias Kachunga gets the game underway for Bolton

TEAMS OUT

THE TEAM IS IN

And it’s TWO changes from the side that started the draw with Lincoln City.

Out go injured pair John Bostock (foot) and Rodrigo Vilca (hamstring) with Matt Smith back from suspension and Aidan Barlow promoted to the starting XI following his impressive performance off the bench at the weekend.

Louis Jones retains his place in goal with Pontus Dahlberg back on the bench following his illness.

Liam Ravenhill is on the bench tonight following his recall from loan at Telford.

AND THE HOSTS

INJURY CRISIS DERBY

It seems safe to say that both sides will hardly be at full strength for this game.

We know full well what Rovers are missing - with Richie Wellens hinting that two more players have been added to his casualty list since the weekend.