Story of the game as Doncaster Rovers suffer derby defeat at Sheffield Wednesday
The certain matter of a reunion with a former manager awaits Doncaster Rovers this afternoon, and it is all part of a South Yorkshire derby to boot.
Join us from Hillsborough as we bring live coverage of Rovers’ clash with Sheffield Wednesday as the tough start to the season kicks up a notch for Richie Wellens’ side.
We will have all the build up along with updates throughout the game so remember to REFRESH regularly for the latest in your feed.
LIVE: Sheffield Wednesday 2 Doncaster Rovers 0
Last updated: Saturday, 14 August, 2021, 17:00
MATCH DETAILS
GOAL: Bannan (73), Adeniran (76)
WEDNESDAY: Peacock-Farrell; Hunt, Iorfa, Hutchinson, Palmer; Adeniran, Wing, Bannan; Green (Byers 70), Kamberi (Gregory 60), Johnson (Brown 60). Subs not used: Wildsmith, Dunkley, Gibson, Luongo.
ROVERS: Dahlberg; Knoyle, R Williams, Anderson, Rowe; Bostock, Close (Horton 90), Galbraith; Barlow, Cukur (Bogle 62), Gardner (E Williams 73). Subs: Jones, John, Blythe.
Referee: Ross Joyce (Cleveland)
So, so much better but then a difference in strength and quality told
It feels incredibly harsh that Rovers emerge with nothing from Hillsborough but a 2-0 defeat - a scoreline which hardly reflected the balance of the game.
They were superior in the first half and competed very well in the second until Bannan’s stunning goal broke the deadlock. It was a difficult blow for them to recover from, particularly as tired legs began to take their toll too.
While this one will be difficult to stomach for Rovers fans, there is plenty to be heartened by with the performance at Hillsborough.
They controlled so much of the first half, showing excellent composure on the ball and that is exactly what they wanted to see.
Things evened out after the break and it took a wonder strike for Wednesday to edge in front. The Owls had fresh legs to bring on while depleted Rovers waned.
All in all, it feels harsh. But there is plenty for Rovers to build upon.
4.55pm All over
And it’s a very harsh 2-0 defeat for Rovers here at Hillsborough
90+2 Substitution
Branden Horton replaces Ben Close, who has pulled up with an injury.
Please, god, no more injuries.
90+1. Goes for goal
John Bostock strikes on goal from 40 yards but it’s an easy take for Bailey Peacock-Farrell.
4.49pm Added time
SIX minutes
88. OFF THE POST
Omar Bogle stutters his run and strikes his penalty off the post. Ben Close follows up and slams the rebound wide.
87. Penalty to Rovers
Liam Palmer handled the shot from Ed Williams and it’s a penalty. Omar Bogle to take.
75 GOAL Wednesday
Two goals in two minutes have taken Wednesday clear in this one.
Jacob Brown got clear in acres of space down the left and whipped in a cross. Pontus Dahlberg touched it away from goal but straight to Dennis Adeniran who taped into an empty net.
Just like that it’s completely slipped away from Rovers.
73. GOAL Wednesday
Barry Bannan whips in a stunning strike to put Wednesday in front.
He collected the ball in space 25 yards out and curled straight into the top corner with his left foot.
Some strike and it’s broken the deadlock in this game.
Very, very harsh on Rovers but it’s taken a wonder effort to put Wednesday in front.