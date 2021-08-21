Story of the game as Doncaster Rovers make their point against Portsmouth

Three matches, three defeats – something needs to give for Doncaster Rovers and soon as they host early pacesetters Portsmouth, which you can follow as it happens.

By Liam Hoden
Saturday, 21st August 2021, 4:46 pm
Updated Saturday, 21st August 2021, 6:33 pm
Dan Gardner challenges Pompey's Clark Robertson. Picture: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

Join us from the Keepmoat as Rovers look to kick start their season. Remember to REFRESH regularly for the latest updates.

Keepmoat Stadium, home of Doncaster Rovers

LIVE: Doncaster Rovers v Portsmouth

Last updated: Saturday, 21 August, 2021, 17:00

Saturday, 21 August, 2021, 16:48

MATCH DETAILS

ROVERS: Dahlberg; Knoyle, R Williams, Anderson (Horton 12), John; Bostock, Galbraith; Seaman, Close, Rowe; Cukur (Gardner 86). Subs: Jones, Blythe, E Williams, Smith, Barlow.

PORTSMOUTH: Bazuna; Freeman, Raggett, Robertson, Ogilvie; Tunnicliffe, Morrell (Williams 59); Hackett-Fairchild (Jacobs 62), Ahadme, Curtis; Marquis (Hirst 74). Subs: Bass, Brown, Harrison, Downing.

REF: Carl Boyeson

ATT: 6,660 (1,292 away)

Saturday, 21 August, 2021, 17:00

4.57 Full time

And it finishes goalless at the Keepmoat

Saturday, 21 August, 2021, 16:51

4.51pm Added time

SEVEN minutes

Saturday, 21 August, 2021, 16:48

87. Yellow card

Kyle Knoyle, Doncaster Rovers

Saturday, 21 August, 2021, 16:47

86. Substitution

Dan Gardner replaces Tiago Cukur

Saturday, 21 August, 2021, 16:41

78. AND IT’S SAVED!!

Pontus Dahlberg got down superbly to keep out the penalty from Shaun Williams before gathering it at the second attempt!

Saturday, 21 August, 2021, 16:39

77. Penalty to Portsmouth

It’s a penalty to Portsmouth after Ro-Shaun Williams bundled over Gassan Ahadme in the box.

No real doubt.

Saturday, 21 August, 2021, 16:35

73. Big chance

Charlie Seaman did superbly on the edge of the box to work himself into space before unleashing a rasping drive. Pompey keeper Gavin Bazunu looked to grasp the ball but spilled it, only to recover at the second attempt.

Saturday, 21 August, 2021, 16:33

72. Yellow card

John Marquis, Portsmouth

Saturday, 21 August, 2021, 16:31

70. Another brilliant save from Pontus

It looks a certain goal as a corner is headed back across goal where John Marquis rose to head in from close range but Pontus Dahlberg made a superb reaction stop to keep it out on his line.

