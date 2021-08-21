Story of the game as Doncaster Rovers make their point against Portsmouth
LIVE: Doncaster Rovers v Portsmouth
Last updated: Saturday, 21 August, 2021, 17:00
MATCH DETAILS
ROVERS: Dahlberg; Knoyle, R Williams, Anderson (Horton 12), John; Bostock, Galbraith; Seaman, Close, Rowe; Cukur (Gardner 86). Subs: Jones, Blythe, E Williams, Smith, Barlow.
PORTSMOUTH: Bazuna; Freeman, Raggett, Robertson, Ogilvie; Tunnicliffe, Morrell (Williams 59); Hackett-Fairchild (Jacobs 62), Ahadme, Curtis; Marquis (Hirst 74). Subs: Bass, Brown, Harrison, Downing.
REF: Carl Boyeson
ATT: 6,660 (1,292 away)
4.57 Full time
And it finishes goalless at the Keepmoat
4.51pm Added time
SEVEN minutes
87. Yellow card
Kyle Knoyle, Doncaster Rovers
86. Substitution
Dan Gardner replaces Tiago Cukur
78. AND IT’S SAVED!!
Pontus Dahlberg got down superbly to keep out the penalty from Shaun Williams before gathering it at the second attempt!
77. Penalty to Portsmouth
It’s a penalty to Portsmouth after Ro-Shaun Williams bundled over Gassan Ahadme in the box.
No real doubt.
73. Big chance
Charlie Seaman did superbly on the edge of the box to work himself into space before unleashing a rasping drive. Pompey keeper Gavin Bazunu looked to grasp the ball but spilled it, only to recover at the second attempt.
72. Yellow card
John Marquis, Portsmouth
70. Another brilliant save from Pontus
It looks a certain goal as a corner is headed back across goal where John Marquis rose to head in from close range but Pontus Dahlberg made a superb reaction stop to keep it out on his line.